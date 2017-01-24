Latest Weather Blog
Sheriff: Suspect shot during undercover drug operation
STUART, Fla. - Authorities say a central Florida deputy shot and wounded a man during an undercover narcotics operation.
Local media organizations say the shooting occurred Tuesday afternoon in a hotel parking lot off Interstate 95 near Stuart.
Martin County Sheriff William Snyder says the shooting appeared to be in self-defense. He says the suspect was involved in a major narcotics buy, rammed his car into several sheriff's office vehicles and drove at one deputy.
Snyder says deputies opened fire on the man, hitting him at least once. The suspect crashed his car and attempted to flee on foot before being captured, according to authorities.
Officials haven't identified the suspect, the deputies or the races of those involved. The suspect's condition wasn't immediately known.
No deputies were hurt.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Homeowner tired of patchwork on street, wants permanent fix
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Teacher accused of choking student unconscious
-
Doctors seeing increase in patients with the flu
-
WATCH: Impaired driver crashes into Trooper's vehicle on I-12
-
Murder suspect wanted in Livingston Parish arrested in Florida