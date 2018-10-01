77°
Sheriff: Suspect in Louisiana slaying arrested in Panama
GRETNA, La. (AP) - A Louisiana sheriff says a slaying suspect who fled the country has been arrested in Panama.
The New Orleans Advocate reported Saturday that Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says 40-year-old Saleh Omar, of Terrytown, has been charged with second-degree murder. Officials say Omar fled the country this month following the September death of a 29-year-old man who was found suffering blunt force trauma.
Another suspect, a 17-year-old boy, also has been arrested in connection with the slaying and charged with second-degree murder. Omar was arrested in Panama City, Panama and extradited to Miami, Florida. He's awaiting further extradition to Jefferson Parish.
It's unclear if the suspects have lawyers.
