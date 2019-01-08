75°
Sheriff: South Carolina toddler shoots, wounds self

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. - A sheriff's office in South Carolina says a 3-year-old boy took a gun from inside a car and shot himself, leaving him in critical condition.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office tells news outlets the boy was wounded Monday night and taken to an area hospital.

A sheriff's office statement says the boy found the gun inside a car. It's unclear whose car the gun was in.

Lt. Ryan Flood says the shooting appears accidental but remains under investigation.

