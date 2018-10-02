Sheriff: Someone attempted to burn body of woman found dead

Photo: American Press

CAMERON, La. (AP) - A Louisiana sheriff says someone used gasoline to burn the body of a woman found dead alongside a Cameron Parish road.

Sheriff Ron Johnson tells the American Press someone likely tried to set 32-year-old Mitzie B. Galimidi's body on fire to destroy evidence. He says the state fire marshal's office says rain likely prevented the fire from burning the woman's corpse. A school bus driver spotted Galimidi's body Wednesday morning. Johnson says Galimidi was already dead when she was brought to the scene and her body seems to have been there for less than 24 hours.

He says her cause of death is pending toxicology and autopsy results, and it's unclear if her death was a homicide. He says the illegal dumping of a body is a crime.