Sheriff: Shooting at football game unrelated to school

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a shooting outside a Florida high school football game in which two men were wounded had nothing to do with school or the game.
  
Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said at a news conference Saturday that the adult victims were not students and both happened to be at the game. Bradshaw says the two suspects specifically targeted the victims because of unspecified past dealings they had and that it was not a random shooting.
  
The 39-year-old victim is in stable condition while the 29-year-old is in critical but stable condition. Their names have not been released.
  
The shooting Friday night caused panic at the game at Palm Beach Central High School, including some injuries as people fled the stadium in chaos.
  
No arrests had been made Saturday.

