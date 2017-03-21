Latest Weather Blog
Sheriff says roommate killed man and stuffed him in freezer
LATIMER, Miss. - A Mississippi sheriff accuses a man of killing his roommate and stuffing him in a freezer.
Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell tells media that a capital murder warrant has been issued for 40-year-old Thomas Elliot Stafford.
Investigators believe Stafford killed 65-year-old Jerry Floyd Kirkendall sometime around March 3, when a landlord last saw Kirkendall.
The landlord found Kirkendall's body in an unplugged freezer Monday, saying he was alerted by a horrible smell.
Ezell says Stafford also stole a gold Cadillac from Kirkendall. The second alleged crime means Stafford could face the death penalty.
Ezell says he believes Stafford has left Jackson County and the U.S. Marshal's Service is helping search.
Jackson County Coroner Vicki Broadus tells the Sun Herald that an autopsy is pending and cause of death is undetermined.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Homeowner fights off robbers; suspects shot in second botched robbery
-
Concrete barrier preventing business owner from accessing property
-
Slain EBRSO deputy Sergeant helped many during flood
-
Law enforcement officers recognized for going beyond the badge
-
Homeowner fights off armed robbers; suspects reportedly shot in second botched robbery