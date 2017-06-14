Sheriff's office warns residents of kidnapping scam in West Feliciana

WEST FELICIANA – The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a phone scam that tries to convince victims that a child in their family has been kidnapped and will be harmed unless a ransom is paid.





The scammer will call from an unfamiliar number and claims that they have the victim's child or grandchild. According to the sheriff's office, some victims reported hearing children screaming in the background.





One victim stated that they received a call from a number in Mexico and could hear a child screaming in the background, "Help me! Mom!"





The sheriff's office says that in one case that occurred last year, a woman from Leesburg, Virginia believed her daughter was being kidnapped and wired a scammer nearly $10,000. The mother then realized that the kidnapping was fake when her daughter sent her a text message while she was still on the phone with the scammer.





The sheriff's office says that St. Francisville phone numbers are being called and urges residents not to wire money to anyone over the phone claiming a child is kidnapped. Residents are advised to hang up and immediately call the West Feliciana's Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-784-3136.