Sheriff's office seeking suspect in card skimming investigation

Photo: EBRSO

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is seeking a suspect in connection to a card skimming and bank fraud investigation.

According to EBRSO, the victim reported an unauthorized transaction of over $120 at a local business using her credit card Saturday. An investigation led to a photo of the suspect leaving the store in a gray, hooded sweathshirt.

Deputies say that prior to this incident, a skimming device was also removed from a local ATM Friday.

The sheriff's office reccomends that residents check their debit/credit card statements and report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the pictured suspect is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at (225) 389-5009.