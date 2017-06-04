Sheriff's office seeking suspect in armed robbery on Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office are seeking a man responsible for the armed robbery of a convenience store that occurred Friday.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect entered Lucky's Convenience Store on Airline Highway armed with a firearm and demanded money from the cashier. The man reportedly got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as an older black male. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans, white shoes, white gloves, brown trucker hat, and sunglasses.

Anyone with information concerning this robbery or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5064.