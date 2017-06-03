79°
Latest Weather Blog
Sheriff's office seeking person of interest in Ascension Parish burglaries
GONZALES - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is actively seeking a person of interest in connection to several burglaries in the area.
According to the sheriff's office, it is seeking a person who was captured on surveillance video while searching through a resident's carport on Shadow Creek Avenue. Deputies say the person who was seen on the May 16 video is also a person of interest in numerous burglaries of unlocked vehicles in the area.
Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-INFO (4636).
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sheriff's office seeking person of interest in Ascension Parish burglaries
-
Funding concerns push new bridge plans back
-
Child safe, 16-year-old in custody after car is stolen with kid inside
-
LSU Baseball fans prepare for weekend of Regional baseball
-
Man blocks sewage drainage to property, Gravity Drainage fires back