Sheriff's office seeking person of interest in Ascension Parish burglaries

By: Jeremy Krail

GONZALES - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is actively seeking a person of interest in connection to several burglaries in the area. 

According to the sheriff's office, it is seeking a person who was captured on surveillance video while searching through a resident's carport on Shadow Creek Avenue. Deputies say the person who was seen on the May 16 video is also a person of interest in numerous burglaries of unlocked vehicles in the area. 

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-INFO (4636).

