Sheriff's office searching for suspect following robbery at dollar store

4 hours 35 minutes 52 seconds ago Thursday, November 15 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies in Ascension Parish are looking for a suspect who robbed an area store earlier this week.

The incident was reported on Tuesday shortly after 10 p.m. at a Dollar General in Donaldsonville. The sheriff's office said the suspect was wearing a light blue work shirt, dark pants, a mask, cloth wrapped around his head, and gloves.

Authorities didn't say how much money was taken. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on this case can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636.

