Sheriff's office receives grant for seat belt, DWI checkpoints

LAFOURCHE PARISH - A local sheriff's office has recently received a grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission to help keep drivers safe on the roadways.

The grant was awarded to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office. According to the department, the grant will provide funding for seat belt and DWI checkpoints through September 2019. The grant will also provide funding for "saturated" patrol efforts wherein deputies will be patrolling the highways targeting impaired driving.

Authorities say that even though those efforts will continue throughout the year, there will be a special emphasis during national campaign periods such as "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" and "Click It or Ticket."