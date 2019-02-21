Sheriff's office mourns loss of Assumption Parish deputy

ASSUMPTION PARISH - The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its long-time employees.

According to the sheriff's office, Julie Acosta died Friday due to illness.

"On behalf of the entire Sheriff’s Office, we offer our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to Julie’s family and friends, said Sheriff Leland Falcon. "May they find peace at this most difficult time."

Acosta was with the department for 18 years. She worked in the administrative section of the sheriff's office and was a fully commissioned deputy.

A memorial will be held on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Jules Catholic Church in Belle Rose. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.