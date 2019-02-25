51°
Sheriff's office investigating robbery at seafood market in Gonzales

By: WBRZ Staff
GONZALES - Officials are responding to reports of a robbery at a seafood market in Ascension Parish.

The incident was reported Monday night at American Market & Seafood located on Bayou Narcisse Road. 

We've reached out to officials for more information.

