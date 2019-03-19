Sheriff's office investigating murder-suicide involving family members in Napoleonville

NAPOLEONVILLE - Officials are investigating a possible murder-suicide involving family members Tuesday afternoon in Assumption Parish.

A spokesperson with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office says officials were called to a residence located on Highway 1011 around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities arrived on scene and found 29-year-old Beau Blanchard on a lawnmower, dead of a gunshot wound.

The sheriff's office was later notified of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 1012. Deputies responded to the crash, and found 49-year-old Scott Cazenave dead of a gunshot wound.

Authorities tell WBRZ Cazenave is Blanchard's uncle.

Further investigation revealed Blanchard was mowing a relative's lawn when he was approached by Cazenave. Officials say the two men had an altercation. Cazenave briefly left the scene. He returned a few minutes later, and reportedly shot and killed his nephew.

The case remains under investigation.

No other details were available.