Sheriff's office investigating local police agency
HAMMOND – Sheriff’s deputies have started a criminal investigation involving a city police office employee, WBRZ learned Tuesday.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said Hammond Police made the request.
“[Deputies started] a criminal investigation involving an employee of the Hammond Police Department” Tuesday, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said in a statement.
She did not elaborate.
“Updates surrounding the investigation will be released as information becomes available,” the sheriff’s office said.
