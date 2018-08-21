93°
Sheriff's office investigating local police agency

Tuesday, August 21 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

HAMMOND – Sheriff’s deputies have started a criminal investigation involving a city police office employee, WBRZ learned Tuesday.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said Hammond Police made the request.

“[Deputies started] a criminal investigation involving an employee of the Hammond Police Department” Tuesday, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said in a statement.

She did not elaborate.

“Updates surrounding the investigation will be released as information becomes available,” the sheriff’s office said.

