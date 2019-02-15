Sheriff's office interviewing persons of interest in teen's murder

DONALDSONVILLE - The sheriff's office says they've been interviewing persons of interest and have not ruled out any of the people interviewed related to the murder of a teenager last week.

"My son did not deserve what happened to him, he was only 15 years old," said the victim, Brandon Augusta's teary-eyed mother, Katrina Augusta.

Family, friends and those who never met Augusta gathered Friday evening for a candlelight prayer vigil in memory of teen.

Augusta's body was found behind a levee. The 15-year-old was badly beaten.

Friends described him as humble, intelligent, and a boy who kept to himself.

"We're such a close-knit community," said Cardella Ireland. "We're just here to support the family with unity, love and prayers and offer our condolences from everyone here, and we pray for the family."

As deputies talk to those who may know something, Augusta is waiting for closure and any information that leads to answers about her son's untimely death. She said her prayers are getting her through this tough time.

"It's all for a reason," she said. "God wanted to step in this community. My solid foundation is God, and the only way that I'm making it [is] through God."

Augusta was a student at Donaldsonville High School. He was last seen getting into a car on August 10th. Anyone with information should call the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-INFO (4636) or text 847411 to an anonymous tip line.

Services are Saturday, August 23 at 9 a.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2129 Hwy. 1 South, Donaldsonville. His burial is at Mt. Triumph Baptist Church Cemetery, Donaldsonville.