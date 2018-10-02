Sheriff's office gives credit to friends who refused to give up on Port Allen crash victims

PORT ALLEN - A woman is dead and another was taken to the hospital after their car apparently flipped in West Baton Rouge Parish over the weekend and went unseen until Monday.

Friends of the victims discovered the crash in the woods along North Line Road in Port Allen Monday. Sources tell WBRZ the women had been reported missing over the weekend before they were found inside the overturned car.

One of the victims, identified by the sheriff's office as 22-year-old Brittany Guillory, was pronounced dead at the scene. 22-year-old Jada Jones was found alive and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"This is a bonafide miracle," West Baton Rouge Sheriff's investigator Lt. Ken Albarez said. "Only God had his hand on this, and that's what saved her life."

But Marelda Guillory's daughter unfortunately did not survive the heartbreaking crash.

"I'm still in shock, I don't know what to say," Brittany's mother said.

Brittany was in the passenger's seat of the Chevrolet Camaro that flipped into the woods.

"I'm glad someone was with her when she passed, and glad Jada made it," Brittany's cousin added. "It could be two funerals we're planning instead of one."

Based on the cell phone ping from the last call Guillory made, deputies were able to narrow down the location, but were unsuccessful in finding the crashed car. Albarez says it was too dark to find the car in the bushes, deep down in the ditch.

"The sergeant went down North Line Road, he went down Sun Plus Road, and you absolutely couldn't see," Albarez said.

The lieutenant gives all the credit to the friends who found the car, and refused to give up.

"They weren't giving up on their friends," Albarez said. "They saved that young lady's life."

Jada Jones' mother says her daughter has had one surgery on her hand, and another is scheduled for later this week. As of Tuesday evening, she remains hospitalized.