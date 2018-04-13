Sheriff's office accepting sign-ups for 'tactical training' aimed at churchgoers

WALKER - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is now accepting registrations for "tactical training" intended for local church groups and members.

The class was first announced in November following a mass shooting at a Texas church.

Qualified LPSO instructors currently teaching the LPSO Concealed Carry class will lead the 8-hour course. The sheriff's office says all instructors will be POST-certified. The classes will be conducted at the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Training Center in Walker.

Upon successful completion of the class, the student will receive a “Training Certificate”. A copy of the certificate will also be kept on file at the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A representative from the Church/Organization must provide documentation confirming each student’s affiliation with said entity. The cost is $125.00 per student and must be paid prior to class date. A minimum of 10 students will be required.

