44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sheriff's drone finds teens who fled military-style program

1 hour 52 minutes 30 seconds ago March 14, 2017 Mar 14, 2017 Tuesday, March 14 2017 March 14, 2017 7:51 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BENTON - It was night, and three runaways were hiding in woods. A sheriff's deputy put up a drone with a thermal imaging camera, and found them within a minute.

Two were quickly detained. The camera showed that the third ran through the woods and crossed Interstate 20 in the dark.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's office said Monday that the drone was deployed last Wednesday night, looking for teenagers who escaped from Youth Challenge, a military-style training program at Camp Minden.

Sheriff Julian Whittington says the drone accomplished the goal of finding the runaways safely. He says the technology could be used to locate lost children or elderly people who have wandered off, or even to help capture criminal suspects.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days