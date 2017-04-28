Sheriff's deputy breaks up carpool line fight among adults

PRAIRIEVILLE – A sheriff's deputy had to settle a dispute among some angry adults stuck in the carpool line at an Ascension Parish school Wednesday afternoon.

While no one was arrested or injured, the school district reported the issue to parents in the form of an email that was released to WBRZ Friday.

According to the message to parents, two adults argued while in the carpool line at Oak Grove Primary School. One adult threatened to use a gun. No gun was seen or used, the school system reported.

“Law enforcement was called and quickly brought the situation under control,” the email alerted parents.

No students or staff were involved in the incident, which is under investigation by the sheriff's department.

Oak Grove is a school of about 945 and educates students from Pre-K to 5th grade.

