Sheriff: Resident shot, killed intruder inside his trailer Wednesday morning

GONZALES - One person is dead after an early morning shooting in Ascension Parish.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday, deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a residence in the Bishop Woods Subdivision on Black Locust Street in Gonzales. According to the sheriff's office, 20-year-old Major Payton entered a trailer and encountered the 60-year-old man who lived there.

Sheriff Bobby Webre said both men fired shots.

Payton was shot in the chest and died at the scene. The resident was shot in the stomach and taken to a local hospital for surgery. He is expected to recover.

Authorities are currently looking for another suspect that may have fled the scene. The sheriff's office didn't immediately say whether the shooting would be ruled self-defense.

Payton was previously arrested in 2016 for bringing a gun to Scotlandville High School. According to the Advocate, Payton was a senior at the time and was apprehended after officials received a tip he'd hidden a .22-caliber handgun in his backpack.