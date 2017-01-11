73°
Sheriff offers reward for Geismar shooting suspect's arrest

January 11, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

GEISMAR - Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley announced Wednesday a $2,500 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of the individual responsible for a shooting in Geismar.

Javante Hayes is wanted for the attempted second-degree murder of Kermit Jackson Monday. Jackson is still listed in critical condition.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Carrie Lane in reference to shots being fired on Monday. Upon their arrival, deputies found Jackson in the middle of the road suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Javante Haynes is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636.

