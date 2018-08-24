84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sheriff: Married man, girlfriend faked man's divorce papers

30 minutes 22 seconds ago Friday, August 24 2018 Aug 24, 2018 August 24, 2018 8:05 PM August 24, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: WBRZ Staff
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - A 27-year-old Louisiana man is accused of filing false divorce papers, and his 50-year-old girlfriend is accused of forging the man's wife's name on them.
  
Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator says the wife found legal documents showing that she had been granted a divorce she had never requested. A news release Thursday quotes Detective Mike King as saying the wife didn't know of the proceedings or want to divorce her husband.
  
The statement says Demario Clark of Shreveport was arrested on a charge of filing false public records, and Lisa McKinney was arrested on a charge of forgery.
  
Clark's bond is set at $5,000 and McKinney's at $2,500.
  
It was not clear whether either has an attorney.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days