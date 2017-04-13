Sheriff: man to be charged for 89-year-old's murder

HAMMOND – Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish say a 26-year-old will be charged for the murder of an 89-year-old woman Sunday night.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards said Timothy Rouchon will face charges of second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, theft of a vehicle and aggravated arson.

Rouchon turned himself into the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office Tuesday after learning that he was wanted as a person of interest in the murder investigation. He was transported to Livingston Parish where he was also wanted on outstanding warrants on other charges.

According to the sheriff's office, the crime occurred on April 10 around 9:15 p.m. at the home of Dorothy Poche located on School Section Road in Ponchatoula. Neighbors reported hearing a loud "boom" noise and looked outside to find Poche's house on fire. Neighbors also saw lights coming from a vehicle exiting a nearby roadway.

The home was engulfed in flames when the sheriff's office, the Ponchatoula Volunteer Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance Services arrived. Poche's body was found inside the home during the initial investigation by the fire department.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office found an accelerant used to start the fire and the sheriff's office was able to identify Rouchon as a person of interest.