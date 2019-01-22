Sheriff: Man shot to death at Louisiana pharmacy

Photo: Google

LULING, La. (AP) - Sheriff's deputies in Louisiana say a pharmacist has shot and killed a man trying to rob the store.

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office told news outlets that a man wearing a mask tried to rob a drug store in Luling on Monday evening. The suspect's name has not been released yet.

The sheriff's office said a man ordered the pharmacist and a clerk to hand over drugs. The report says there was a scuffle and the pharmacist pulled a gun and shot the man. The man ran outside and collapsed and died.

The pharmacist's name has not been released. The sheriff's office did not say whether charges will be filed.