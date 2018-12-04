48°
Sheriff: Man pulls gun on Popeyes worker in condiments clash

3 hours 48 minutes 54 seconds ago Monday, December 03 2018 Dec 3, 2018 December 03, 2018 8:33 PM December 03, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

MARRERO, La. (AP) - A man is accused of pointing a gun at the manager of a Popeyes in Louisiana during a dispute over condiments.

A report says 59-year-old Earl Jethroe of Marrero walked into the eatery Friday, ordered a meal and apparently took issue with the condiments provided by employees.

According to the arrest report, Jethroe threw his chicken across the counter, pulled a pistol from his waistband, and pointed it at the manager. Jethroe didn't fire the weapon, and no one was hurt.
  
Authorities say deputies later found Jethroe at another restaurant, yelling. They say he smelled of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet.
  
Jethroe was arrested and charged with offenses including aggravated assault with a firearm. It's unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment.

