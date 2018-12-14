Sheriff: Inmate mailed bomb-escape plot to wrong address

53°
2 hours 13 minutes 25 seconds ago Friday, December 14 2018 Dec 14, 2018 December 14, 2018 12:47 PM December 14, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WGHP
BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) - A sheriff in North Carolina says a man jailed on a first-degree murder charge had an explosive escape plan.
  
Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson says 43-year-old Sean Damion Castorina sent a letter from jail containing bomb-making instructions. The sheriff says Castorina wanted two men to place the bomb on the jail's south side, blowing a hole in the wall and allowing him to escape.
  
Fortunately for the sheriff, that letter went to the wrong address, and the recipient alerted authorities.
  
The Times-News of Burlington reports that Castorina now faces more charges, including felony conspiracy, planning to make a weapon of mass destruction and attempted escape. His would-be accomplices are also in jail, each one held on $1 million bonds.

