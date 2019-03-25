69°
Sheriff identifies man & woman killed in apparent domestic shooting in Ponchatoula
PONCHATOULA - An investigation is underway after two people were found dead at a home in Tangipahoa Parish Monday morning.
According to the sheriff's office, 41-year-old Mica Sood Fitzhugh and 44-year-old Robert Wolfe were found with gunshot wounds inside the residence on Kraft Road near Highway 22 Monday. Deputies had been called to the home for a welfare check and made the discovery.
Authorities believe the shooting is domestic in nature, but the investigation is ongoing.
No suspects are being sought at this time.
