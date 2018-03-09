Sheriff helps monitor area black bear population

ST. MARY- An area sheriff recently teamed up with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to check on area black bears.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum joined LDWF to help check black bear dens earlier this week. One particular den had a mother and two cubs.

According to LDWF, the mother bear is equipped with a GPS tracking collar, and both cubs were successfully chipped. Anslum plans to partner with the LDWF again to provide deputies with training on how to handle complaints involving black bears.