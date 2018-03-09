67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sheriff helps monitor area black bear population

4 hours 38 minutes 39 seconds ago Friday, March 09 2018 Mar 9, 2018 March 09, 2018 8:42 AM March 09, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

ST. MARY-  An area sheriff recently teamed up with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to check on area black bears.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum joined LDWF to help check black bear dens earlier this week. One particular den had a mother and two cubs.

According to LDWF, the mother bear is equipped with a GPS tracking collar, and both cubs were successfully chipped. Anslum plans to partner with the LDWF again to provide deputies with training on how to handle complaints involving black bears.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days