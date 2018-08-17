79°
Sheriff: Girl, 12, stole mother's car, ran over deputy

Friday, August 17 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi sheriff says a 12-year-old girl stole her mother's car and ran over a deputy trying to stop her.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie tells news outlets Sgt. Kris Cokel was released from a hospital after being treated for a fractured wrist and other injuries. He says the girl struck the deputy Wednesday night at a trailer park near Meridian.

Sollie says deputies had placed spike strips in the road several times to flatten the tires as she drove in loops around the trailer park. The sheriff says a deputy fired gunshots to try to stop the vehicle after Cokel was hit.

He says the deputy wasn't shooting at the girl. The girl was taken to a juvenile facility. The state Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.

