Sheriff: Fire at closed Mississippi church was arson

Saturday, January 27 2018
WAYNESBORO, Miss. - Investigators say a fire at a shuttered southeast Mississippi church was arson.
  
Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley tells WDAM-TV that investigators are still figuring out how the fire started at Thompson Creek Baptist Church in rural Wayne County.
  
Ashley says the historic church didn't have its electricity connected and wasn't being used for services.
  
The fire was reported around 10 a.m. Thursday and by the time firefighters arrived, they saw flames coming from the rear of the building. The blaze engulfed and destroyed the entire structure before firefighters could put it out.
