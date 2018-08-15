Sheriff: Deputies resign after having sex in hospital bathroom

Photo: Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office

NEW ROADS - Two Pointe Coupee sheriff's deputies have resigned after they allegedly had a tryst at a hospital while both of them were on the clock.

The clandestine meeting allegedly happened while Deputy Tiffany Brister was working extra duty at the Pointe Coupee General Hospital on July 30. Sheriff Bud Torres says Deputy Chris Kimble, who was working his own patrol at the time, met up with Brister at the hospital and had sex in a bathroom.

The sheriff says he first learned of the incident on August 2 and immediately suspended the two deputies involved while an internal investigation was conducted.

Both deputies resigned last week. Kimble had been with the department for about two years. Brister had been there for a year.