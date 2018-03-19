Sheriff: Boy shoots sister in video game controller dispute

MONROE COUNTY, MS- Authorities in Mississippi say a 9-year-old boy shot his 13-year-old sister in the head after an argument over a video game controller.

Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell told local news outlets that the girl wouldn't give up the video game controller when her brother wanted it on Saturday. Cantrell says the boy then shot the girl in the back of the head.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital. Details of her condition weren't immediately known Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say they don't yet know how the firearm used in the shooting had been accessed. The sheriff added that the circumstances of the shooting are still being investigated.