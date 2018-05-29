84°
Sheriff: Baby found dead in diaper box, mother in custody

Tuesday, May 29 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina sheriff says an 11-month-old girl whose disappearance prompted a brief Amber Alert has been found dead in a diaper box and the mother is in custody.
  
Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the child's mother, who had reported a kidnapping, was being held.
  
Brooks says the body was found in a field about 1,000 yards behind a home in Chesterfield in the state's north. Brooks says the child's mother initially reported someone attacked her and took the child from her arms as she checked the mail Tuesday afternoon.
  
Brooks says the Amber Alert was canceled "because we don't think there was a kidnapping."
  
He declined to identify the mother or give further specifics, saying the death was under investigation.
