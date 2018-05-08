Sheriff awards scholarships to four area teens

ASCENSION PARISH- Four students in Ascension Parish were recently awarded scholarships from the sheriff's office.

Sarah Guedry of Dutchtown High School is the recipient of the Dawn Shivers Memorial Scholarship for the 2017-2018 school year.

According to a release the scholarship fund was established in honor of Dawn Shivers, a retired employee of the APSO who passed away in 2013 after a long batter with cancer.

Brianna Glover of East Ascension High School, Madison Marquette of Ascension Christian, and Zahria Victor of Donaldsonville High were each awarded a $500 scholarship.