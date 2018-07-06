88°
Sheriff: 4-year-old girl dies after apparent accidental shooting in Chalmette

9 hours 1 minute 2 seconds ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 July 06, 2018 1:23 PM July 06, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WWL
CHALMETTE (AP) - Authorities say a 4-year-old girl has died after an apparent accidental shooting in Louisiana.
  
News outlets report that deputies were called to a home in Chalmette on Thursday around 9:30 p.m. to investigate reports of a child being shot.
  
A St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office news release says the girl was taken to University Medical Center in New Orleans, where she was pronounced dead. A handgun that authorities believed was used has been recovered.
  
An investigation is ongoing.

