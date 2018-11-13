38°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Sheriff: 16-year-old shot, killed in East Feliciana

1 hour 59 minutes 41 seconds ago Tuesday, November 13 2018 Nov 13, 2018 November 13, 2018 9:55 PM November 13, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

EAST FELICIANA PARISH- The sheriff's office is investigating the shooting death of a teenager in Jackson, Louisiana.

According to the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Valentae Brooks was shot and killed Tuesday evening in the 2900 block of Charles Drive. 

He was transported to Lane Regional Medical Center in Zachary, where he later died.

Brooks was a student at East Feliciana High School.

No other details were given.

