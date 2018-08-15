94°
Latest Weather Blog
Sheriff: 14-year-old accused of raping juvenile with mental disability
NAPOLEONVILLE - Deputies in Assumption Parish have charged a 14-year-old with raping another teen with a mental disability.
The sheriff's office began investigating the incident on August 8. Authorities say the juvenile victim had been out riding a golf cart the previous weekend with the suspect when the alleged sexual assault happened.
The suspect was taken into custody Monday and charged with first-degree rape. The suspect is being held pending a juvenile proceeding.
Because of the victim and the suspect's ages, their names were not released.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: BRPD gives warm welcome to returning students
-
A&E show featuring EBR first responders to air Thursday
-
BRPD: Suspect arrested in connection to two Tuesday shootings
-
Denham Springs moves forward in restoring the 'springs' it was named after
-
It's too hot, resident at senior living apartment wants AC fixed