Sheriff: 14-year-old accused of raping juvenile with mental disability

NAPOLEONVILLE - Deputies in Assumption Parish have charged a 14-year-old with raping another teen with a mental disability.

The sheriff's office began investigating the incident on August 8. Authorities say the juvenile victim had been out riding a golf cart the previous weekend with the suspect when the alleged sexual assault happened.

The suspect was taken into custody Monday and charged with first-degree rape. The suspect is being held pending a juvenile proceeding.

Because of the victim and the suspect's ages, their names were not released.