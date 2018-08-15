94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sheriff: 14-year-old accused of raping juvenile with mental disability

2 hours 8 minutes 24 seconds ago Wednesday, August 15 2018 Aug 15, 2018 August 15, 2018 1:15 PM August 15, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NAPOLEONVILLE - Deputies in Assumption Parish have charged a 14-year-old with raping another teen with a mental disability.

The sheriff's office began investigating the incident on August 8. Authorities say the juvenile victim had been out riding a golf cart the previous weekend with the suspect when the alleged sexual assault happened.

The suspect was taken into custody Monday and charged with first-degree rape. The suspect is being held pending a juvenile proceeding.

Because of the victim and the suspect's ages, their names were not released.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days