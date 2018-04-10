Shelter needs help trapping increasing stray cat population

BATON ROUGE - As the weather gets warmer, the stray cat population increases. In East Baton Rouge Parish, only three volunteers are responsible for trapping cats to be fixed.

"It's very hard for just the three of us to try and do an adequate job covering the whole parish," explained Cathy Wells with the Feral Cat Coalition, which works in tandem with CAA.

Last year, Companion Animal Alliance took in 2663 cats. 982 of those were trapped, neutered, and released, which if you do the math, means each volunteer trapped more than 300 cats. In the last three months of 2018, they've already taken in 371 cats and expect that number to increase rapidly as summer approaches.

"Generally people do not care to see kittens dead in their parking lots, or in their driveways, or on the side of the street. The only way that we can make a dent in the overpopulation of kitties, is to do spay/neuter every week," said Wells.

And it's not just overpopulation, it's where these thousands of feral cats are nesting.

"We are still seeing cats in areas that were not there prior to the flood. There are still cats migrating to places that did not have them, after the flood."

The good news is the hard work this trio has been doing is working. Since the trap-neuter-release program started in 2014, the statistics have changed drastically.

"We have seen a decrease in euthanasia to approximately 10 to 12 percent. Prior to us having such an aggressive trap-neuter-return program, we were experiencing a euthanasia rate of approximately 90 percent."

If you are interested in helping with the trap, neuter release program you can contact Companion Animal Alliance.