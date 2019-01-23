Shelter needs help caring for 150 dogs impacted by cruelty

Photo: St. John the Baptist Parish

ST. JOHN PARISH- An animal shelter in Laplace is asking for the community's help with 150 dogs that were seized in a cruelty case.

The St. John Animal Shelter is seeking assistance taking care of the animals until they are transported to larger humane groups.

They're asking for cleaning supplies such as bleach, bleach wipes, towels, cleaning cloths, and paper towels. They also need pet supplies such as dog bowls, beds, blankets, treats, and canned food, especially AD or canned puppy food.

The shelter is in desperate need of volunteers and foster homes. For anyone interested in fostering the shelter says they will provide wire kennels, food, bowls, medical treatment, flea, and heart worm prevention while in the care of a foster person.

Monetary donations are recommended to help cover medical care, transportation to rescue, etc.

If you are interested in donating, you can do so at St. John Parish Animal Shelter during business hours or via PayPal to paypal.me/friendssjas.

For more information you can call 985-651-7387.