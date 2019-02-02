Shell Offshore to pay $2.2M fine for 2016 Gulf oil spill

Photo: NOLA.com

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Shell Offshore Inc. has agreed to pay a $2.2 million civil fine to the federal government to settle charges that the company violated the Clean Water Act by spilling 1,900 barrels of oil into the Gulf of Mexico in May 2016 when a subsea pipeline cracked at the company's Green Canyon oil field.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports the fine, announced in the Federal Register on Friday, will be paid after the expiration of a 30-day comment period. The money will be deposited in the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund, which is used to pay for oil spill cleanups.

The new fine is in addition to $3.9 million the company agreed to pay to state and federal agencies in July to settle natural resource damage charges stemming from the spill.