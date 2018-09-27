Shell considering Louisiana expansion, seeking tax break

GEISMAR (AP) - Shell is considering a $1.2 billion expansion in Louisiana that would create 23 permanent positions and support more than 1,000 temporary construction jobs.

The Advocate reports the oil and gas company's expansion of its Geismar facilities would add a world scale mono-ethylene glycol or MEG unit. MEG is a syrup-like liquid vital for making polyester fibers, engine coolants and other products.

Shell Chemical LP Geismar spokesman Kevin Hardy says in a statement the company has applied for a tax break through the state's Industrial Tax Exemption Program for the potential expansion.

The preliminary application says the project would create the job opportunities at the plant where Shell currently employs 653 people.

Kate MacArthur with Ascension Parish Economic Development Corp says she expects Shell to make a final investment decision next year.