Shaquille O'Neal supports Louisiana school through SOLA Giving Day

Photo: Keith Allison

LAFAYETTE- Shaquille "Shaq" O'Neal has scheduled a donation to support Lafayette High School through South Louisiana Giving Day.

South Louisiana Giving Day is a 24-hour online, fundraising event for nonprofit organizations.

KATC reports that after making the announcement, O'Neal sent head coach Rob Pool, some words of encouragement.

The school is raising funds to remodel its weight room, which will cost $42,000. The school system is giving Lafayette High School a $21,000 matching donation through the SOLA Giving Day event, but the school must raise an additional $21,000 before it can receive the LPSS matching donation.

“Shaq gave us a jump start in our fundraising efforts,” said Pool. “When I got here two years ago, there were a lot of things I wanted to fix. I want to give the students a first-class experience, but remodeling the weight room was at the bottom of the list because of the renovation cost. Shaq and our school board are making this a realistic goal for us.”