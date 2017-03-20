77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Shaq latest in the NBA community to join flat-Earth belief

1 hour 21 minutes 27 seconds ago March 20, 2017 Mar 20, 2017 Monday, March 20 2017 March 20, 2017 10:43 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

ATLANTA - Count Shaquille O'Neal among the roster of NBA personalities who believe the Earth is flat.

The Hall of Famer and TNT analyst says he drives from Florida to California on a regular basis and that "it's flat to me."

O'Neal joins Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving in his belief that the world is a flat plane instead of an orb. Warriors forward Draymond Green and Nuggets swingman Wilson Chandler have supported Irving's stance. Irving later suggested he made the statement in an effort to provoke the media.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told reporters he believes the world is round when asked where he stands on the issue during last month's All-Star Weekend.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days