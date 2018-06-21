82°
Latest Weather Blog
Shaq Gives Back: Louisiana high school gets new weight room
LAFAYETTE, La. - A Louisiana high school has a new weight room thanks to former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal.
Lafayette High School's Mighty Lions will be working out in a new, state-of-the-art weight room beginning Thursday. The Advertiser reports the school's athletics staff put together the new equipment Wednesday after it arrived.
The Lafayette Parish School Board had committed to matching funding for the weight room at $21,000. The total project was a little more than $40,000. O'Neal stepped in to fill the budget gap.
Football coach Rob Pool says if he had not stepped in, it would have been another two years before they could have raised the necessary money.
O'Neal's donation was part of South Louisiana Giving Day, which is a project of the Community Foundation of Acadiana.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Permanent injunction wanted for proposed Ascension Parish development
-
Residents praising NOPD response following weekend brawl on Bourbon Street
-
LSU caretakers respond to Mike the Tiger pouncing video
-
Some Metro Councilmemebers like new road tax plan better than last one
-
Asian carp a growing concern for fisherman
Sports Video
-
LSU Track star Aleia Hobbs happy she could represent her home state...
-
14-year-old CoCo Gauff wants to be the next star in pro tennis
-
Pete Jenkins reflects on 2017 season
-
Temeka Johnson basketball camp about more than the game
-
Saints looking to fill backfield void during Ingram's 4-game absence