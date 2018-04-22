59°
Shania Twain apologizes for saying she would have voted for Trump

46 minutes 37 seconds ago Sunday, April 22 2018 Apr 22, 2018 April 22, 2018 10:16 PM April 22, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Shania Twain has apologized for saying if she were American she would have voted for Donald Trump for president, even though he's offensive.

Twain made the comments in an interview with The Guardian that was published over the weekend. She told the British newspaper "Do you want straight or polite? I would have voted for a feeling that is transparent."

After receiving backlash, Twain took to Twitter to explain herself.

The Canadian says she wasn't prepared for the question and was trying to express how Trump had connected with a certain segment of the U.S population.

Twain also says she's against discrimination of any kind and hopes it's clear from her public stances that she doesn't share any moral beliefs with Trump.

