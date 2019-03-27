58°
Shakira defends her song against plagiarism in Spanish court

Wednesday, March 27 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

MADRID (AP) - Colombian singers Shakira and Carlos Vives have appeared in a Madrid court to answer allegations by a Cuban-born singer and producer that they plagiarized his work in their award-winning hit "La Bicicleta."

Shakira smiled as she entered the court in downtown Madrid on Wednesday. She didn't answer reporters' questions.

Shakira and Vives have previously rejected the allegations by Livan Rafael Castellanos that "La Bicicleta" - which means "The Bicycle" in English - contains lyrics, rhythm, and melody similar to those of his 1997 song, "Yo te quiero tanto."

"La Bicicleta" won two of the three biggest Grammy Latino awards for 2016, including song and record of the year. Vives told reporters he welcomed the chance to clear his name.

