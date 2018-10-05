Sexual harassment suit against former La. secretary of state dropped

BATON ROUGE - Former Secretary of State Tom Schedler has reached an agreement with the woman who accused him of sexual harassment in the workplace.

Court documents filed Friday revealed Schedler and the woman settled their differences outside the courtroom, leading to the case being dropped.

The lawsuit filed in February accused Schedler of sexually harassing an employee for years and punishing her after she rebuffed repeated advances. The secretary of state said he and the employee had a "consensual sexual relationship", but the woman's lawyer denied that claim.

Despite initially saying he planned to finish out the remaining two years of his term, Schedler resigned in May.

Terms of the apparent settlement were not disclosed.