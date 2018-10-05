80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sexual harassment suit against former La. secretary of state dropped

2 hours 24 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 October 05, 2018 6:08 PM October 05, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Former Secretary of State Tom Schedler has reached an agreement with the woman who accused him of sexual harassment in the workplace.

Court documents filed Friday revealed Schedler and the woman settled their differences outside the courtroom, leading to the case being dropped.

The lawsuit filed in February accused Schedler of sexually harassing an employee for years and punishing her after she rebuffed repeated advances. The secretary of state said he and the employee had a "consensual sexual relationship", but the woman's lawyer denied that claim.

Despite initially saying he planned to finish out the remaining two years of his term, Schedler resigned in May.

Terms of the apparent settlement were not disclosed.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days