Sex tape scandal, other issues frustrate some Southern supporters

BATON ROUGE – A blogger and Southern University alumnus chastised the school's administration for its handling of mounting issues on campus – most recently a sex tape purportedly leaked amid a scandal involving a high-ranking campus official and an underling.

BREAKING: Southern announced it placed a high-ranking official on leave amid two scandals at the university. Click HERE to read more.

In a note posted Friday, Daniel Banguel called on Southern graduates to demand a more structured organization and better management of school operations. Banguel asked that alumni making contributions be stern with administrators when making donations.

“Show your pride for Southern… by demanding better for future graduates,” he wrote. He encouraged people to make contributions, but continued, “We will hold the administration accountable for every dollar that we give back!”

Banguel publishes Pen Point News, a website with a stream of news reports. The letter is posted on the website. Click HERE to read the complete message.

The message comes as the university has dealt with two controversial issues in a week: the video and a warning by collegiate overseers that Southern could lose its accreditation. The accreditation issue is tied to missed benchmarks related to various campus operations, The Advocate reported, and not the video.

The video, first reported by WBRZ.com earlier this week, has been the most discussed among people close to the university. Though, in an interview with WBRZ Friday, the alumni association asked Southern supporters to stand behind the university.

"There's bad apples at any university around the country," Preston Castille, Jr., of the Alumni Federation, said.

"We want to make sure (this) doesn't happen again... and that the university acts appropriately so we don't repeat these incidents," he said.

"So some of the things you may have heard in the rumor mill may be sensational, we should never forget the most important thing here is protecting this institution and the students who attend," Castille advised.

Officials with the university have done the best they could to avoid specific comments about the video – a short clip of a man and a woman engaging in sexual activity – that has since been removed from the pornographic website where it was posted.

In two separate statements, Southern said the video may have been posted in malice and possibly in violation of the law but added “should the University determine this matter involves employees and/or students, we will evaluate whether any policies have been violated, and take appropriate action.”

Southern has not confirmed if the two people seen in the video are employees. WBRZ has made an editorial decision not to release the names of those involved and has decided not to show the video but will broadcast blurred, frozen snapshots of the video.

Banguel argues the inner-workings of Southern officials are too blurry and called for more transparency in operations.

******************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz